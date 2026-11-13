Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘Countries expressing concern over the situation in Gaza ahead of winter, point your fingers in the right direction: Hamas,’ Israel’s UN ambassador urges.
Published:
Updated:
Global health group Doctors Without Borders is suspending activities at a Gaza hospital, admitting one of the Strip’s worst-kept secrets: Health facilities are doubling as Hamas headquarters.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Global health group Doctors Without Borders is suspending activities at a Gaza hospital, admitting one of the Strip’s worst-kept secrets: Health facilities are doubling as Hamas headquarters.
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