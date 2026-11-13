Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Lawmakers aren’t just looking at Huang — they’re hoping Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will come in, as well.
Published:
Updated:
The chairmen of three powerful House committees are threatening the founder and former chief executive of the chipmaking giant Nvidia, Jensen Huang, with subpoenas if he does not voluntarily come in to testify behind closed doors in December. Mr. Huang and the secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, are facing scrutiny from lawmakers amid concerns that Mr. Huang could have been compromised after having an affair with an alleged agent of the People’s Republic of China.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The chairmen of three powerful House committees are threatening the founder and former chief executive of the chipmaking giant Nvidia, Jensen Huang, with subpoenas if he does not voluntarily come in to testify behind closed doors in December. Mr. Huang and the secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, are facing scrutiny from lawmakers amid concerns that Mr. Huang could have been compromised after having an affair with an alleged agent of the People’s Republic of China.
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