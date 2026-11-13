A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Blame is laid on Nigeria’s government for failing to protect Christians from terror, arson attacks.
Published:
Updated:
Christians in Nigeria are facing deadly persecution despite efforts by the United States State Department to force its Nigerian counterpart to confront the violence and hold perpetrators of the attacks accountable.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Christians in Nigeria are facing deadly persecution despite efforts by the United States State Department to force its Nigerian counterpart to confront the violence and hold perpetrators of the attacks accountable.
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