Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Facing dangers, Israel debates the limitations of the use of force against enemies by a caretaker government.
As President Trump dismisses Vice President JD Vance’s diplomatic efforts, Israel is debating the wisdom of a post-election military action against Iran.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
As President Trump dismisses Vice President JD Vance’s diplomatic efforts, Israel is debating the wisdom of a post-election military action against Iran.
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