Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘Ms. Blakk for President’ is a joyous tribute to a drag queen’s uncovnentional White House bid.
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Even to hardcore political junkies, the names Terence Alan Smith and Joan Jett Blakk may not ring a bell. The latter was a drag-queen persona adopted by Mr. Smith, who in the early 1990s ran — cheekily, but also with a sense of purpose — as Ms. Blakk for mayor of Chicago and, after losing that bid, president of the United States. Her catchy slogan for the latter campaign was “Lick Bush in ’92!”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Even to hardcore political junkies, the names Terence Alan Smith and Joan Jett Blakk may not ring a bell. The latter was a drag-queen persona adopted by Mr. Smith, who in the early 1990s ran — cheekily, but also with a sense of purpose — as Ms. Blakk for mayor of Chicago and, after losing that bid, president of the United States. Her catchy slogan for the latter campaign was “Lick Bush in ’92!”
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