Even to hardcore political junkies, the names Terence Alan Smith and Joan Jett Blakk may not ring a bell. The latter was a drag-queen persona adopted by Mr. Smith, who in the early 1990s ran — cheekily, but also with a sense of purpose — as Ms. Blakk for mayor of Chicago and, after losing that bid, president of the United States. Her catchy slogan for the latter campaign was “Lick Bush in ’92!”