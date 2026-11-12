A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The race may have never been competitive had the sitting senator not blocked her opponent’s nomination for a federal judgeship.
Democrat Scott Colom will be the next U.S. senator from Mississippi, cementing a Democratic Senate majority of at least 55 seats. Mr. Colom, a district attorney from the eastern part of the state, never would have run for the Senate had the woman he defeated not blocked his nomination for a federal judgeship.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrat Scott Colom will be the next U.S. senator from Mississippi, cementing a Democratic Senate majority of at least 55 seats. Mr. Colom, a district attorney from the eastern part of the state, never would have run for the Senate had the woman he defeated not blocked his nomination for a federal judgeship.
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