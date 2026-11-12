Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Networks have a history of cutting ties with those accused of criminal and civil misconduct.
Published:
Updated:
Given his long-publicized foot fetish, Rex Ryan’s arrest for allegedly running over two pedestrians’ feet with his pickup truck and leaving the scene in Nashville was bound to generate jokes and sarcastic commentary. But there is little humor in the potential consequences to Mr. Ryan’s broadcasting career.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Given his long-publicized foot fetish, Rex Ryan’s arrest for allegedly running over two pedestrians’ feet with his pickup truck and leaving the scene in Nashville was bound to generate jokes and sarcastic commentary. But there is little humor in the potential consequences to Mr. Ryan’s broadcasting career.
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