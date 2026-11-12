Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The new M6 chip is the only change, but it’s enough to make the best all-in-one computer on the market even better.
Apple’s iMac is the best-looking, most compelling all-in-one computer on the market. Available in a range of pastel colors — a nod to Apple’s most iconic desktops, the iMac G3s from the 1990s — it could do with a more adjustable stand and a larger screen option.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Apple’s iMac is the best-looking, most compelling all-in-one computer on the market. Available in a range of pastel colors — a nod to Apple’s most iconic desktops, the iMac G3s from the 1990s — it could do with a more adjustable stand and a larger screen option.
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