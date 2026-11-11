Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Challengers are set to rush in to challenge the pro-Israel incumbent.
The emergence of candidates throwing their hats in the ring to challenge Senator John Fetterman in a Democratic primary underscores just how sui generis the solon has been during his first term in office. Mr. Fetterman was elected in 2022, and is firmly a solon of the left on domestic affairs. His steadfast support for Israel, though, has made Mr. Fetterman a persona non grata in a party increasingly hostile to the Jewish state.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The emergence of candidates throwing their hats in the ring to challenge Senator John Fetterman in a Democratic primary underscores just how sui generis the solon has been during his first term in office. Mr. Fetterman was elected in 2022, and is firmly a solon of the left on domestic affairs. His steadfast support for Israel, though, has made Mr. Fetterman a persona non grata in a party increasingly hostile to the Jewish state.
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