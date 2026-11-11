Could the 120th sitting of the federal legislature come to be known as the Warren Congress? The Massachusetts Marxist, Senator Elizabeth Warren, is champing at the bit to enact liberal legislation on the economy. President Trump vows to don his veto hat to guard against the left’s excesses. Yet Ms. Warren is urging Mr. Trump to work with her on pseudo-populist proposals like a cap on credit card interest rates. “I got the bill. I’m ready to go,” she says.