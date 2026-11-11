Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘You could have limited strikes on nuclear sites where reconstitution is happening without necessarily having to escalate to a larger conflagration.’
Published:
Updated:
The Islamic Republic is quietly reinstituting its nuclear program — and if President Trump is serious about ensuring it will not achieve making a bomb, he will at some point need to use military force, Iran watchers say.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Islamic Republic is quietly reinstituting its nuclear program — and if President Trump is serious about ensuring it will not achieve making a bomb, he will at some point need to use military force, Iran watchers say.
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