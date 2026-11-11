Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
With no vaccine available for infants, herd immunity remains their only line of defense as cases surge nationwide.
Published:
Updated:
The United States stands on the brink of losing its measles-elimination status for the first time in 26 years, and nowhere are the stakes higher than among the country’s youngest children.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The United States stands on the brink of losing its measles-elimination status for the first time in 26 years, and nowhere are the stakes higher than among the country’s youngest children.
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