Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The Treasury secretary joins other administration officials relocated to military housing due to security concerns.
Published:
Updated:
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is living on an undisclosed U.S. military base, forced to move from his Washington, D.C. home because of threats to his life originating from Iran.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is living on an undisclosed U.S. military base, forced to move from his Washington, D.C. home because of threats to his life originating from Iran.
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