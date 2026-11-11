Zhang Yimou’s “Raise the Red Lantern” (1991) was based on a novella by a contemporary Chinese writer, Su Tong. Originally published as “Wives and Concubines,” Mr. Su’s story about the uses and abuses of custom is notably devoid of the light source providing the title for Mr. Zhang’s movie. The international success of the latter led Mr. Su to rename his book accordingly. It also prompted the Chinese Communist Party to lift a ban on a film it had previously considered subversive. Plaudits don’t move mountains, but they can make authoritarian governments blink.