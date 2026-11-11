Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Re-released in a 4K restoration, ‘Raise the Red Lantern’ remains a beautiful portrait of luxury and oppression with Gong Li at her finest.
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Zhang Yimou’s “Raise the Red Lantern” (1991) was based on a novella by a contemporary Chinese writer, Su Tong. Originally published as “Wives and Concubines,” Mr. Su’s story about the uses and abuses of custom is notably devoid of the light source providing the title for Mr. Zhang’s movie. The international success of the latter led Mr. Su to rename his book accordingly. It also prompted the Chinese Communist Party to lift a ban on a film it had previously considered subversive. Plaudits don’t move mountains, but they can make authoritarian governments blink.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Zhang Yimou’s “Raise the Red Lantern” (1991) was based on a novella by a contemporary Chinese writer, Su Tong. Originally published as “Wives and Concubines,” Mr. Su’s story about the uses and abuses of custom is notably devoid of the light source providing the title for Mr. Zhang’s movie. The international success of the latter led Mr. Su to rename his book accordingly. It also prompted the Chinese Communist Party to lift a ban on a film it had previously considered subversive. Plaudits don’t move mountains, but they can make authoritarian governments blink.
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