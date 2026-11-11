A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
It would hardly surprise if this concentration of experience leads to some pretty good deals for the Big Apple.
Published:
Updated:
One of the newsworthy developments to come out of the elections is that, starting in January 2027, all three main national elected leaders will likely be from New York. Barring any surprise leadership shakeups in Congress, we will have a New Yorker for president, a New Yorker as Speaker of the House, and a New Yorker as Senate majority leader.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
One of the newsworthy developments to come out of the elections is that, starting in January 2027, all three main national elected leaders will likely be from New York. Barring any surprise leadership shakeups in Congress, we will have a New Yorker for president, a New Yorker as Speaker of the House, and a New Yorker as Senate majority leader.
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