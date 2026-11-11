Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The defense secretary faced eight charges in the articles of impeachment brought by the outgoing Kentucky Republican.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not be impeached this week after House Republicans voted to kill a series of articles of impeachment brought by Congressman Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a GOP challenger earlier this year. Mr. Hegseth was accused of launching illegal strikes against Iran and alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, as well as abuse of power for directing an investigation into a sitting U.S. senator.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not be impeached this week after House Republicans voted to kill a series of articles of impeachment brought by Congressman Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a GOP challenger earlier this year. Mr. Hegseth was accused of launching illegal strikes against Iran and alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, as well as abuse of power for directing an investigation into a sitting U.S. senator.
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