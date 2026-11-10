Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
‘The people vote, and boy, did they ever come out and vote,’ says Ambassador Huckabee.
“A country is not judged only in moments of heroism, but also on ordinary days, in routine.” That was President Isaac Herzog’s theme as he opened today’s swearing in of the 26th Knesset. Following a majestic, conciliatory, and respectful first hour, though, the legislature quickly erupted in political rancor. Tender moments were quickly replaced with catcalls, walkouts, and ugliness. Such are Israel’s “ordinary days” — and also a pillar of its strength.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
“A country is not judged only in moments of heroism, but also on ordinary days, in routine.” That was President Isaac Herzog’s theme as he opened today’s swearing in of the 26th Knesset. Following a majestic, conciliatory, and respectful first hour, though, the legislature quickly erupted in political rancor. Tender moments were quickly replaced with catcalls, walkouts, and ugliness. Such are Israel’s “ordinary days” — and also a pillar of its strength.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime