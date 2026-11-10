“A country is not judged only in moments of heroism, but also on ordinary days, in routine.” That was President Isaac Herzog’s theme as he opened today’s swearing in of the 26th Knesset. Following a majestic, conciliatory, and respectful first hour, though, the legislature quickly erupted in political rancor. Tender moments were quickly replaced with catcalls, walkouts, and ugliness. Such are Israel’s “ordinary days” — and also a pillar of its strength.