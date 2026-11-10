Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Reporters Without Borders accuses the head of the communications regulator of a ‘consistent abuse of his office.’
Published:
Updated:
A press freedom organization is urging the incoming Democratic Congress to take on impeachment proceedings against another Trump administration figure: the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr. Reporters Without Borders released a statement on Monday urging the new Congress to impeach Mr. Carr for his “consistent abuse of his office.”
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A press freedom organization is urging the incoming Democratic Congress to take on impeachment proceedings against another Trump administration figure: the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr. Reporters Without Borders released a statement on Monday urging the new Congress to impeach Mr. Carr for his “consistent abuse of his office.”
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