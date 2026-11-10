A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
The progressive Marylander has been encouraged to run by Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, among others.
Senator Chris Van Hollen, after long denying he would seek to oust Senator Chuck Schumer as the Senate’s top Democrat, now appears to be inching toward a run. Mr. Van Hollen told reporters on Monday evening that he is being encouraged by “thousands” of people to take on Mr. Schumer.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Chris Van Hollen, after long denying he would seek to oust Senator Chuck Schumer as the Senate’s top Democrat, now appears to be inching toward a run. Mr. Van Hollen told reporters on Monday evening that he is being encouraged by “thousands” of people to take on Mr. Schumer.
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