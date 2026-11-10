A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
We could be two presidencies away from a return to a GOP-controlled upper chamber.
Published:
Updated:
It looks as if the new wave of Democratic senators elected on Tuesday could be around for a while. When Republicans picked up nine Senate seats in the 2014 midterms, the result was heralded as a victory that could define a generation. Mitt Romney had just lost the presidency, yet suddenly, the GOP was competitive in states that Democrats had carried just a few years prior. That Republican class is largely gone, though, and a new generation of Democrats is here.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It looks as if the new wave of Democratic senators elected on Tuesday could be around for a while. When Republicans picked up nine Senate seats in the 2014 midterms, the result was heralded as a victory that could define a generation. Mitt Romney had just lost the presidency, yet suddenly, the GOP was competitive in states that Democrats had carried just a few years prior. That Republican class is largely gone, though, and a new generation of Democrats is here.
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