In May 2024, “Here There Are Blueberries,” a play inspired by the discovery of a collection of photographs documenting the everyday lives of men and women who had helped Hitler carry out the Final Solution at Auschwitz, opened off-Broadway. The reviews were mostly positive, but one leading critic agonized over the production’s lack of historical context, noting that this new presentation of the show, which had premiered in California back in 2022, did not in any way address the war in Gaza.