Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
Renewed talk of impeachment emerges despite campaign rhetoric about focusing on the Democrats’ so-called affordability agenda.
The articles of impeachment that Congressman Thomas Massie wants the House to hand up in respect of Secretary of War Hegseth strike us as shocking. That starts with the first measure. It, according to NBC’s report, accuses Secretary Hegseth of “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat.” Is Mr. Hegseth the only one in the chain of command in that conflict?
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
The articles of impeachment that Congressman Thomas Massie wants the House to hand up in respect of Secretary of War Hegseth strike us as shocking. That starts with the first measure. It, according to NBC’s report, accuses Secretary Hegseth of “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat.” Is Mr. Hegseth the only one in the chain of command in that conflict?
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