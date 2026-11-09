The articles of impeachment that Congressman Thomas Massie wants the House to hand up in respect of Secretary of War Hegseth strike us as shocking. That starts with the first measure. It, according to NBC’s report, accuses Secretary Hegseth of “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat.” Is Mr. Hegseth the only one in the chain of command in that conflict?