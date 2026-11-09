Newt Gingrich’s Great Idea
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
The judge says the defendant is a ‘serial’ violator and ‘needs to pay’ for not responding to the court.
A federal judge is giving 30 days to the owner of an Oakland, California, cafe, Jerusalem Coffee House — which offered a drink named “Sweet Sinwar” in honor of the Hamas terrorist leader — to pay nearly $60,000 for repeated violations of court orders.
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LUKE FUNK|
A federal judge is giving 30 days to the owner of an Oakland, California, cafe, Jerusalem Coffee House — which offered a drink named “Sweet Sinwar” in honor of the Hamas terrorist leader — to pay nearly $60,000 for repeated violations of court orders.
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