A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
A sumptuous new book celebrates a century of New Yorker covers and yet its notoriously rigid fact-checking lets a decade slip through the cracks.
Published:
Updated:
‘The New Yorker: From Cover to Cover’
By Françoise Mouly
Rizzoli Universe, 336 pages
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘The New Yorker: From Cover to Cover’
By Françoise Mouly
Rizzoli Universe, 336 pages
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