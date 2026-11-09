A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Organization aims to recruit 10,000 volunteers and collect a million pledges as speculation mounts over congresswoman’s future.
A new political organization called Ready for AOC officially launched Monday after months of quietly organizing volunteer-led meetings, with a clear mission: persuade Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A new political organization called Ready for AOC officially launched Monday after months of quietly organizing volunteer-led meetings, with a clear mission: persuade Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028.
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