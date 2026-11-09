A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Now free to speak, Dhillon is particularly angry over reaction to her RNC prayer that was made to the ‘ONE GOD many faiths believe in.’
Published:
Updated:
Newly free from the constraints of public office, President Trump’s former top civil rights attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, is shredding Christian nationalists and other rightwing trolls celebrating her exit from the administration.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Newly free from the constraints of public office, President Trump’s former top civil rights attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, is shredding Christian nationalists and other rightwing trolls celebrating her exit from the administration.
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