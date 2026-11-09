A Blue Streak of Staleness
By ELYSA GARDNER|
Kennedy’s grandson says the newly elected Michigan senator invoked the Catholic president’s legacy without following his example of direct engagement.
Published:
Updated:
The only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, is rejecting comparisons to his grandfather by Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, saying the Michigan Democrat took a polar opposite approach from Kennedy in his effort to quell concern about how his religion would figure into his governing.
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By BENNY AVNI|
By DONALD KIRK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, is rejecting comparisons to his grandfather by Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, saying the Michigan Democrat took a polar opposite approach from Kennedy in his effort to quell concern about how his religion would figure into his governing.
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