Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, the Vance faction of the Republican Party believes that they can socially engineer the economy to conform to their cultural vision.
Perhaps the most telling polling of the post-election Republican debacle compares the public’s view of the economy during President Trump’s first term (before Covid-19) and second.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Perhaps the most telling polling of the post-election Republican debacle compares the public’s view of the economy during President Trump’s first term (before Covid-19) and second.
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