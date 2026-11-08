Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
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A new biography tells how the Macedonian transformed a ‘tumbledown kingdom’ into the world’s greatest empire.
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‘Alexander: God, King, Man’
By Edmund Richardson
St. Martin’s Press, 480 pages
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
‘Alexander: God, King, Man’
By Edmund Richardson
St. Martin’s Press, 480 pages
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