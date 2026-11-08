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Published: Nov 8, 2026, 05:56 PM ET Updated: Nov 8, 2026, 07:25 PM ET

A new biography tells how the Macedonian transformed a ‘tumbledown kingdom’ into the world’s greatest empire.

By THE NEW YORK SUN

By THE NEW YORK SUN

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