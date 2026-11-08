Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Dana White’s history of contentious relationships with sports media might not work so well at Washington.
Published:
Updated:
Dana White’s combative relationship with the press covering his Ultimate Fighting Championship empire may be exactly what President Trump is looking for as he urges the CEO to take the offer to serve as his White House press secretary.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Dana White’s combative relationship with the press covering his Ultimate Fighting Championship empire may be exactly what President Trump is looking for as he urges the CEO to take the offer to serve as his White House press secretary.
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