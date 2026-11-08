Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Supreme Court is weighing case of parents who were denied public tuition assistance for their preschoolers.
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Colorado politicians promised the state’s families universal pre-K programs — but snatched the promise back from Catholic parents who want to choose a school that supports their religious beliefs.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Colorado politicians promised the state’s families universal pre-K programs — but snatched the promise back from Catholic parents who want to choose a school that supports their religious beliefs.
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