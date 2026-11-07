Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Republicans fear that the selection of the immigration hardliner to replace ousted chief of staff Susie Wiles means the administration is unlikely to move away from policies that contributed to Tuesday’s sweeping losses.
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President Trump’s decision to elevate Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff has triggered an outpouring of anger from elements of his own party, with multiple Republican lawmakers blasting the move just days after the GOP suffered historic losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump’s decision to elevate Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff has triggered an outpouring of anger from elements of his own party, with multiple Republican lawmakers blasting the move just days after the GOP suffered historic losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
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