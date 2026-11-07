Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Yet the president retains the undisputed headship of the MAGA rank-and-file of his party and should be able to hold the fort.
Published:
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To my readers I apologize for my mistaken prediction last week that the Republicans would retain control of the Senate. What happened in the House of Representatives was not too surprising. But neither I nor the leftist polls which normally discount the Republicans by at least three percent give any warning of the anti-Republican tidal wave in Texas or even the proportions of the shift in Iowa, Kansas, and Florida, where the Republican candidates for governor and senator won much more narrowly than had been expected.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
To my readers I apologize for my mistaken prediction last week that the Republicans would retain control of the Senate. What happened in the House of Representatives was not too surprising. But neither I nor the leftist polls which normally discount the Republicans by at least three percent give any warning of the anti-Republican tidal wave in Texas or even the proportions of the shift in Iowa, Kansas, and Florida, where the Republican candidates for governor and senator won much more narrowly than had been expected.
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