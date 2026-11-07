To my readers I apologize for my mistaken prediction last week that the Republicans would retain control of the Senate. What happened in the House of Representatives was not too surprising. But neither I nor the leftist polls which normally discount the Republicans by at least three percent give any warning of the anti-Republican tidal wave in Texas or even the proportions of the shift in Iowa, Kansas, and Florida, where the Republican candidates for governor and senator won much more narrowly than had been expected.