Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Private sleuths say the department sat on fresh forensic evidence, but Seattle Police and the medical examiner insist the Nirvana star’s 1994 death was a suicide.
Kurt Cobain’s left hand had no blood on it. That is what Seattle’s then-police chief allegedly admitted to a team of private investigators last November, even though police have long said that same hand was gripping the shotgun barrel when a blast killed the Nirvana frontman in 1994.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Kurt Cobain’s left hand had no blood on it. That is what Seattle’s then-police chief allegedly admitted to a team of private investigators last November, even though police have long said that same hand was gripping the shotgun barrel when a blast killed the Nirvana frontman in 1994.
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