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Last week brought the New York premiere of “The Heart,” a luminous musical that follows two parents in the aftermath of what I described in my review as the most awful kind of tragedy: The death of a child. But another production that just arrived off-Broadway reminds us that there is something at least as bad, and possibly worse.
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Last week brought the New York premiere of “The Heart,” a luminous musical that follows two parents in the aftermath of what I described in my review as the most awful kind of tragedy: The death of a child. But another production that just arrived off-Broadway reminds us that there is something at least as bad, and possibly worse.
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