Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Despite growing interest in a leadership change, two of the most likely candidates to replace the New York senator have taken themselves out of the race.
Published:
Updated:
Millions of dollars couldn’t buy Senator Chuck Schumer a few kind words from the candidates he funded ahead of Election Day, and by the end of the week, everyone from incoming progressive lawmakers to Jon Stewart and podcaster Jennifer Welch was calling to end the Democrat’s tenure. But while the complaints rolled in, the list of potential alternatives has only shrunk.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Millions of dollars couldn’t buy Senator Chuck Schumer a few kind words from the candidates he funded ahead of Election Day, and by the end of the week, everyone from incoming progressive lawmakers to Jon Stewart and podcaster Jennifer Welch was calling to end the Democrat’s tenure. But while the complaints rolled in, the list of potential alternatives has only shrunk.
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