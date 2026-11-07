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Text messages reached more than 600,000 phones about 38 minutes after a collapsing glacier near Nepal’s border with Tibet sent a torrent of ice, rock, and mud down the Trishuli River valley on August 26. For many people downstream, the alerts came too late, and residents and researchers say they offered little guidance on what to do. The flood killed more than 1,400 persons and left over 5,000 missing.
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Text messages reached more than 600,000 phones about 38 minutes after a collapsing glacier near Nepal’s border with Tibet sent a torrent of ice, rock, and mud down the Trishuli River valley on August 26. For many people downstream, the alerts came too late, and residents and researchers say they offered little guidance on what to do. The flood killed more than 1,400 persons and left over 5,000 missing.
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