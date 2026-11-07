Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The al-Qaida affiliate’s latest claims point to a sharper sectarian message and a push into Islamic State territory in Somalia.
Al-Shabab has rarely felt the need to explain who it kills. Yet when the Somali jihadist group claimed an armed assault on Baure, in Kenya’s Lamu County, on October 19, it described its victims by their religion.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Al-Shabab has rarely felt the need to explain who it kills. Yet when the Somali jihadist group claimed an armed assault on Baure, in Kenya’s Lamu County, on October 19, it described its victims by their religion.
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