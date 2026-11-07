Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an equal protection challenge involving magnet schools in Maryland.
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When Jason Lee was in first and second grades at his Maryland public school, he says he was bored because the standard curriculum was too easy and simple for him. When he took a test to join the Montgomery County Public School System’s talented and gifted program, however, he was rejected.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When Jason Lee was in first and second grades at his Maryland public school, he says he was bored because the standard curriculum was too easy and simple for him. When he took a test to join the Montgomery County Public School System’s talented and gifted program, however, he was rejected.
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