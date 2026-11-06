There is an ingenious scene in Spike Jonze’s surreal “Being John Malkovich” (1999) in which Malkovich, playing himself, enters his own mind and lands in a restaurant where everyone has his own head, and every word of dialogue, every entry on the menu, is “Malkovich”. Staring into John Malkovich’s 72-year-old irises in his latest film, “Wild Horse Nine,” is a similar window into his extraordinary career. Memories came back flooding back of his superb seducer Valmont in “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988), with his catchphrase “it’s beyond my control,” and his hilariously Russian-accented Teddy KGB in “Rounders” (1998), splitting Oreos as he destroys his poker opponents.