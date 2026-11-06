Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Avigdor Liberman now calls for compromising with Haredi politicians who demand exemption for religious scholars.
In a move for the flip-flop record books, Israel’s most secularist politician, Avigdor Liberman, is calling for coalescing with Orthodox parties, known as Haredi, in order to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In a move for the flip-flop record books, Israel’s most secularist politician, Avigdor Liberman, is calling for coalescing with Orthodox parties, known as Haredi, in order to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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