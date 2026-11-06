Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Aaron Burns’s biopic never ceases to sell its subject as the man of the hour, but the film’s attempts to deify the acting legend prove tiresome.
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I feel genuinely sorry for KJ Apa, the 29-year-old New Zealand actor who gives a fully respectable, better-than-decent performance as legendary actor James Stewart in “Jimmy”, an earnestly sappy biopic that focuses on Stewart’s World War II years.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
I feel genuinely sorry for KJ Apa, the 29-year-old New Zealand actor who gives a fully respectable, better-than-decent performance as legendary actor James Stewart in “Jimmy”, an earnestly sappy biopic that focuses on Stewart’s World War II years.
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