Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
New York’s fiscally reckless Metropolitan Transportation Authority is about to ask the taxpayers of Montana, Florida, and California, among other states, to bail out our subways.
American taxpayers are about to be taken for a ride by New York’s fiscally reckless Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Democrats’ recapture of Congress raises the chances of a federal bailout of the deficit-plagued transit agency, which is bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars a year because of a refusal to enforce the law on fare evasion. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s mismanagement, too, wasteful labor costs are unchecked.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
American taxpayers are about to be taken for a ride by New York’s fiscally reckless Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Democrats’ recapture of Congress raises the chances of a federal bailout of the deficit-plagued transit agency, which is bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars a year because of a refusal to enforce the law on fare evasion. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s mismanagement, too, wasteful labor costs are unchecked.
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