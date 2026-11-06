Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
In Washington state, girls who earlier forfeited cross country meet could race biological boy this weekend.
Published:
Updated:
Despite the Democratic Party tsunami that engulfed reliably Republican states across the country, a majority of voters in four states agreed on one issue: Keeping biological boys out of girls’ sports.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Despite the Democratic Party tsunami that engulfed reliably Republican states across the country, a majority of voters in four states agreed on one issue: Keeping biological boys out of girls’ sports.
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