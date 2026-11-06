Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Prediction market sites are using athletes — authorized and unauthorized — to promote controversial betting platforms.
Published:
Updated:
LeBron James isn’t about to endorse a betting app unless he’s getting paid to do it. And he certainly isn’t going to let anyone use his name and likeness without permission.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
LeBron James isn’t about to endorse a betting app unless he’s getting paid to do it. And he certainly isn’t going to let anyone use his name and likeness without permission.
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