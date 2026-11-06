Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Failure to reform the program means letting a 22 percent automatic cut to benefits go through.
Published:
Updated:
The headline item from Tuesday’s elections is that Democrats wiped out Republicans in the House and the Senate. Congratulations. Yet do our newly minted senators, with their terms ending in January 2033, realize that they will be the cohort of legislators who face the exhaustion of Social Security’s retirement trust fund in 2032?
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The headline item from Tuesday’s elections is that Democrats wiped out Republicans in the House and the Senate. Congratulations. Yet do our newly minted senators, with their terms ending in January 2033, realize that they will be the cohort of legislators who face the exhaustion of Social Security’s retirement trust fund in 2032?
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