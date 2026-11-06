Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
An impressively unsettling climactic twist can’t save this British import from its unconvincing characters and creaky plotting.
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If your shrink likes to party as much as Lauren, a psychotherapist who is one of four characters in ‘2:22 – A Ghost Story,” a two-act piece by British comedy writer and performer Danny Robins now having its New York premiere, then I’d be concerned.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If your shrink likes to party as much as Lauren, a psychotherapist who is one of four characters in ‘2:22 – A Ghost Story,” a two-act piece by British comedy writer and performer Danny Robins now having its New York premiere, then I’d be concerned.
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