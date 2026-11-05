Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
All potential candidates aren’t saying Trump’s name, and are only targeting his administration — for now.
Published:
Updated:
Within hours of massive losses dealt to the GOP, top Republicans with eyes on their own prospective 2028 presidential bids laid into the Trump administration, describing it as a “bloodbath” and an “extinction-level” event. Even Vice President JD Vance admitted that he and the president should have listened to those voters who said they were “pissed off.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Within hours of massive losses dealt to the GOP, top Republicans with eyes on their own prospective 2028 presidential bids laid into the Trump administration, describing it as a “bloodbath” and an “extinction-level” event. Even Vice President JD Vance admitted that he and the president should have listened to those voters who said they were “pissed off.”
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