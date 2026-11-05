Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The incoming senator says his desired investigation is not about ‘retribution.’
Published:
Updated:
Fresh off his election victory, Michigan Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he wants to investigate Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to expose any government actions that led to a parasite, cyclospora, infecting thousands of people and causing them to suffer explosive diarrhea.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Fresh off his election victory, Michigan Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he wants to investigate Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to expose any government actions that led to a parasite, cyclospora, infecting thousands of people and causing them to suffer explosive diarrhea.
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