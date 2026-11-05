Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Yemeni group reportedly tried to strike Saudi target – after demanding $51 billion to cease hostilities.
Shortly after a proposed “protection” arrangement between Saudi Arabia and their Houthi enemies was reported, a Riyadh-led coalition spokesman said Thursday the Yemeni terror group launched a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom’s western provinces.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Shortly after a proposed “protection” arrangement between Saudi Arabia and their Houthi enemies was reported, a Riyadh-led coalition spokesman said Thursday the Yemeni terror group launched a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom’s western provinces.
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